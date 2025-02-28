Pakistan urges stronger UN Police Role in peacekeeping

At the UN Security Council, Pakistan has called for strengthening the role of UN Police in Peacekeeping Missions.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram, in his remarks, said policing in peacekeeping operations needs to evolve in a way that is capable of addressing complex, non-traditional threats involving organized crime, human trafficking, terrorism and weaponization of technology. He stressed the need for employing technology to enable the UN police to fulfill its mandate.

He recalled Pakistan’s vital role in UN peacekeeping missions, and stated that as a longstanding contributor, Pakistan has deployed 50 Formed Police Units (FPUs) in UN peace operations across Haiti, Darfur, East Timor and Ivory Coast.

He said Pakistani police officers are recognized for their professionalism and commitment under the UN Police banner.

He said demonstrating unwavering dedication to public service and international peace, eleven Pakistani police personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.