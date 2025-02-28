Pakistan warns of US weapons fueling terrorism from Afghanistan

Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday voiced concern over US weapons left in Afghanistan, stating they are being used for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

At his weekly briefing, Khan urged the international community and Afghan authorities to address the issue. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly ties with Afghanistan but pointed to terrorist sanctuaries in Afghan territory as a major obstacle.

Regarding the closure of the Torkham border, Khan cited operational constraints and accused Afghanistan of attempting to construct a border post on Pakistan’s side unilaterally. He stressed the need for resolving such matters through bilateral mechanisms like the Joint Coordination Committee rather than unilateral actions.

On Pakistan-US defense ties, Khan confirmed that the F-16 oversight program remains a regular feature of cooperation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the relationship.

Additionally, he reported that eight Pakistanis who had been staying illegally in the US returned home the previous day.