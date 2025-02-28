Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan warns of US weapons fueling terrorism from Afghanistan

Pakistan warns of US weapons fueling terrorism from Afghanistan
Web Desk
3:25 PM | February 28, 2025
National

Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday voiced concern over US weapons left in Afghanistan, stating they are being used for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

At his weekly briefing, Khan urged the international community and Afghan authorities to address the issue. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly ties with Afghanistan but pointed to terrorist sanctuaries in Afghan territory as a major obstacle.

Regarding the closure of the Torkham border, Khan cited operational constraints and accused Afghanistan of attempting to construct a border post on Pakistan’s side unilaterally. He stressed the need for resolving such matters through bilateral mechanisms like the Joint Coordination Committee rather than unilateral actions.

On Pakistan-US defense ties, Khan confirmed that the F-16 oversight program remains a regular feature of cooperation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the relationship.

Additionally, he reported that eight Pakistanis who had been staying illegally in the US returned home the previous day.

Policeman robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Steel Town

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1740723426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025