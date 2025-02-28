Friday, February 28, 2025
“A general dissolution of principles and manners will more surely overthrow the liberties of America than the whole force of the common enemy” –Samuel Adams

February 28, 2025
The American Revolution was a pivotal event in world history, marking the birth of the United States as an independent nation. It stemmed from growing tensions between the American colonies and Great Britain, driven by issues of taxation and representation. The revolution started in 1775 with the Battles of Lexington and Concord and culminated in the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1783. The American colonists, aided by foreign support, fought for their rights and freedoms, ultimately achieving victory. The American Revolution set an example of successful rebellion against colonial rule and inspired struggles for independence worldwide.

