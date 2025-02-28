PFF Congress unanimously approves FIFA-proposed Constitutional amendments

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Extraordinary Congress convened in Lahore, where the newly-elected members overwhelmingly approved FIFA’s proposed constitutional amendments, a significant step toward the revival and restructuring of Pakistan football. The approval of these amendments is expected to play a pivotal role in securing the lifting of FIFA’s suspension, which would allow Pakistan’s national team to participate in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers and other international competitions. A high-profile delegation from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was present at the Congress that included Vahid Kardany Deputy General Secretary, AFC, Rolf Tanner Head of MA Governance, FIFA, Purushottam Kattel Head of South Asia Unit, AFC, Sonam Jigmi Senior Manager, South Asia Unit, AFC and Dinish De Silva Manager, South Asia Unit, AFC. PFF President and Chairman of the Normalization Committee (NC), Saud Azim Hashimi, chaired the session alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat. Addressing the Congress, AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany lauded the commitment of Congress members in embracing necessary reforms for Pakistan football’s future. He also commended the efforts of the Normalization Committee for effectively facilitating the constitutional amendment process.

The approval of these amendments marks a crucial milestone in Pakistan football’s ongoing journey toward normalization, ensuring compliance with FIFA governance standards and setting the stage for sustainable development in the sport.