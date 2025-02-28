Philip Morris (Pakistan) builds local factory for ZYN Oral Nicotine Pouches

LAHORE - Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), one of the leading cigarette manufacturers in Pakistan, has taken a major step towards facilitating access to better combustion-free alternatives to adult smokers by localizing the manufacturing of ZYN Oral Nicotine Pouches at its Sahiwal facility. The localization process is in two steps beginning with the packaging of imported raw materials into finished goods which has already begun. The process will be expanded into end-to-end manufacturing of the nicotine pouches locally in the second phase.

The localization of ZYN in Pakistan follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization of the marketing of ZYN nicotine pouches in the US, validating their potential as a less harmful alternative for adults who smoke and/or use other tobacco products. This regulatory milestone marks a significant step forward in tobacco harm reduction, achieved after a thorough scientific evaluation that demonstrated the product’s potential as a better alternative to smoking. Recognizing the importance of better alternatives to cigarettes in Pakistan, Ali Takesh, Managing Director, Pakistan & Afghanistan, PMPKL, said: “Providing less harmful alternatives to adults that would otherwise continue to smoke is at the core of our ambition at PMPKL in line with Philip Morris International’s global vision to be a predominantly smoke-free company by 2030. Localizing ZYN production shows our dedication to offering combustion-free alternatives to adults who would otherwise continue to use traditional tobacco products. This switch will take time, but we are making significant efforts to accelerate the shift.”

This initiative also brings economic advantages by reducing reliance on imports and fostering industrial growth in the country. Hussain Ali, Director Manufacturing, PMPKL Sahiwal, highlighted this aspect, stating: “Localized production of ZYN at our Sahiwal facility marks a crucial milestone for PMPKL. This not only supports our economy by reducing import dependency but also ensures accessibility to better alternatives for adult smokers, which can help them transition away from smoking.” Through this initiative, PMPKL continues to drive progress in tobacco harm reduction while contributing to economic development by investing in innovation and local production.