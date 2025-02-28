PM condemns Akora Khattak blast, seeks report

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the bomb blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, expressing deep concern over the tragic incident.

The Prime Minister offered prayers for the speedy recovery of JUI-S Chief Maulana Hamidul Haq and other injured victims. He also directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those affected.

Reaffirming the nation’s resolve against terrorism, PM Shehbaz stated, “Such cowardly and malicious acts of terrorism cannot weaken our determination in the fight against extremism.”

He further reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism from Pakistan and called for a detailed report on the incident from the relevant authorities.