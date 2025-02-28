POF Wah Cantt unveils state-of-the-art Astro Turf to boost hockey development

LAHORE - Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has taken a significant step in promoting hockey by installing a top-quality Astro Turf at its state-of-the-art hockey stadium in . The newly laid turf is expected to enhance players’ experience and provide world-class facilities, reinforcing efforts to develop the sport in Pakistan. Maj Gen Kashif Azad, HI(M), Director General Commercial, officially inaugurated the Astro Turf in a grand opening ceremony held at the POF Hockey Ground, . The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti. Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Kashif Azad emphasized POF’s commitment to promoting sports excellence, not only for the residents of but for hockey players across the country. He highlighted that the new facility will serve as a vital platform for emerging talent and contribute to the revival of Pakistan hockey. Following the inauguration, an exhibition match was played between Pakistan Senior and Junior Hockey Teams, showcasing high-intensity action on the new turf. Pakistan senior hockey won the match.