Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

POF Wah Cantt unveils state-of-the-art Astro Turf to boost hockey development

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has taken a significant step in promoting hockey by installing a top-quality Astro Turf at its state-of-the-art hockey stadium in Wah Cantt. The newly laid turf is expected to enhance players’ experience and provide world-class facilities, reinforcing efforts to develop the sport in Pakistan. Maj Gen Kashif Azad, HI(M), Director General Commercial, officially inaugurated the Astro Turf in a grand opening ceremony held at the POF Hockey Ground, Wah Cantt. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti. Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Kashif Azad emphasized POF’s commitment to promoting sports excellence, not only for the residents of Wah Cantt but for hockey players across the country. He highlighted that the new facility will serve as a vital platform for emerging talent and contribute to the revival of Pakistan hockey. Following the inauguration, an exhibition match was played between Pakistan Senior and Junior Hockey Teams, showcasing high-intensity action on the new turf. Pakistan senior hockey won the match.  

London Media Cricket Team beats SJAL in rain-hit cricket match

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025