Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Prime Minister hosts breakfast for new federal cabinet members

Prime Minister hosts breakfast for new federal cabinet members
Web Desk
12:45 PM | February 28, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hosted a breakfast in honor of the newly appointed federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers, reaffirming his commitment to their performance and accountability.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that each member was selected based on their competence and capabilities. He stressed that both the government and its representatives are accountable to Allah and the people.

Highlighting the government’s economic progress over the past year, he noted significant reductions in inflation, an increase in foreign exchange reserves, and a rise in remittances. He vowed to continue working tirelessly to further improve these economic indicators in the coming years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also stated that he would personally and regularly review the performance of all federal ministers and cabinet members. He acknowledged their dedication and commended their role as public representatives.

The federal cabinet members reaffirmed their commitment to national development and public welfare, while also praising the Prime Minister for recent economic achievements. The meeting also included discussions on the country’s economic situation and political affairs.

Punjab launches online portal for technical institute registration

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1740723426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025