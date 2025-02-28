Prime Minister hosts breakfast for new federal cabinet members

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hosted a breakfast in honor of the newly appointed federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers, reaffirming his commitment to their performance and accountability.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that each member was selected based on their competence and capabilities. He stressed that both the government and its representatives are accountable to Allah and the people.

Highlighting the government’s economic progress over the past year, he noted significant reductions in inflation, an increase in foreign exchange reserves, and a rise in remittances. He vowed to continue working tirelessly to further improve these economic indicators in the coming years.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also stated that he would personally and regularly review the performance of all federal ministers and cabinet members. He acknowledged their dedication and commended their role as public representatives.

The federal cabinet members reaffirmed their commitment to national development and public welfare, while also praising the Prime Minister for recent economic achievements. The meeting also included discussions on the country’s economic situation and political affairs.