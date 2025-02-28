Friday, February 28, 2025
Prince, Princess of Wales put their baking skills during visit to flood-hit community

February 28, 2025
LONDON  -  The Prince and Princess of Wales got to work in the kitchen during their visit to a community in Wales on Thursday. On their visit to Pontypridd, a Welsh town hit by severe flooding last year, William and Catherine tried their hand at making traditional Welsh cakes. The couple also visited the town market, where they met with business owners and crowds who lined the streets. The visit included a stop at The Welsh Cake Shop. The royal chefs were welcomed into the kitchen, where they donned shop aprons, rolled up their sleeves, and picked up their rolling pins. A picture posted to the couple’s Instagram shows them laughing in front of a griddle with the caption: “Anyone for Welsh cakes?” After preparing their sweet treats, the royals were pictured serving them to children in the crowd. For Prince William, this wasn’t his first time serving food to the public. In 2023, the future King shocked unsuspecting customers at a London food truck when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers. The meat-free meal was made using environmental innovations from the winners of the Earthshot Prize – a 10-year project he founded that aims to “repair and restore the planet.” Wednesday’s visit came just days before Saint David’s Day, a national holiday celebrated in Wales each year on March 1.

In November, the town of Pontypridd was one of many areas in Wales affected by extreme flooding during Storm Bert which swept across the UK. Just weeks later, Storm Darragh caused even more damage. “The resilience in the community here affected by flooding is remarkable,” wrote the royals on their official Instagram account.

