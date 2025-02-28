Private US company set for second Moon landing attempt

WASHINGTON - Intuitive Machines made history last year as the first private company to put a robot on the Moon, although the triumph was marred by the lander tipping onto its side. Now, the Houston-based firm is gearing up for a second attempt, determined to achieve a perfect touchdown. Intuitive Machines’ hexagonal-shaped lander, Athena, is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:16 pm Wednesday (0016 GMT Thursday) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the weather forecast is favorable. If all goes well, it will touch down around March 6 at the vast Mons Mouton plateau, a site closer to the lunar south pole than any previously targeted.