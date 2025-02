PSL 10 set to kick off on April 11 with Islamabad vs Lahore clash

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi—culminating in the grand finale at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 18. A special exhibition match will also take place in Peshawar on April 8.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13, while Gaddafi Stadium will stage 13 games, including both Eliminators and the final. Karachi and Multan will each host five matches, ensuring wide coverage of the tournament.

HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer highlighted the league's growing stature, saying, "The HBL PSL has evolved into a globally recognized tournament, showcasing Pakistan’s best cricketing talent. This edition will not only bring high-octane action but also expand the league’s reach with an exhibition match in Peshawar."

The tournament will feature three double-headers, with matches scheduled on weekends and a Labour Day special on May 1. Former champions Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators will be eager to challenge for the title, ensuring another thrilling edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 league.

HBL PSL 10 SCHEDULE

11 April – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

12 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

13 April – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 April – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 April – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

16 April – Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

18 April – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

19 April – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

20 April – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

21 April – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

22 April – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 April – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

24 April – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 April – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

26 April – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 April – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 April – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 April – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 May – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 May – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 May – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 May – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

7 May – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

8 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 May – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

10 May – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

13 May – Qualifier 1, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 May – Eliminator 1, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

16 May – Eliminator 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

18 May – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore