PTI’s Latif Khosa visits Mustafa Amir’s home; demands minister’s resignation

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and lawyer Latif Khosa visited Mustafa Amir’s family and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the brutal murder of the boy. After the meeting with parents, Khosa talked to the media and lashed out at the authorities. He said, “Had this happened in another country, the provincial home minister would have resigned by now. Instead, in Pakistan, only SHOs and SSPs are suspended while real accountability is ignored.”

The PTI leader also criticised Karachi police for failing to recover Mustafa Amir in time, calling their delay a major factor in his tragic murder.

On this occasion, Mustafa Amir’s father said that the AVCC police investigation officer is investigating the case and no interference is being made in it.

Mustafa Amir’s father demanded that the accused be brought to justice and expressed satisfaction over the investigation and action taken by the police.

It is worth mentioning here that Mustafa Amir went missing on January 6, and his mother filed a report the next day. The case took a turn after a ransom call was received on January 25.

A raid on February 9 led to a violent standoff and the eventual arrest of Armughan, the key suspect, who later retracted his claim of disposing of the body in Malir.

Further investigation revealed that Armughan, with accomplice Shiraz, murdered Mustafa after a dispute over a girl. Authorities are now seeking the girl’s testimony, with efforts underway to contact her through Interpol as she is reportedly in USA.