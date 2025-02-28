Punjab CM approves five-year transport policy for modern transit system

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a five-year Transport Policy aimed at introducing an advanced automated rapid transport system across the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore, she emphasized the government's commitment to completing the modern transport system within four years, stating that it is essential for enhancing urban mobility and improving the public’s standard of living.

The meeting was briefed on the success of automated rapid transport systems in countries like Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. Officials highlighted that the system requires less road space than conventional buses and will feature three-coach buses with a capacity of over 300 passengers.

The initiative will be rolled out in ten cities in three phases, with the first phase covering Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and other major cities.

The new transport system is expected to provide a modern commuting experience, reduce congestion, and support sustainable urban development in Punjab.