Punjab launches online portal for technical institute registration

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched an online registration portal for technical and vocational institutions, ensuring streamlined access to quality education and skill development opportunities for youth across Punjab.

The initiative, starting from March 1, aims to simplify and accelerate the registration process, allowing students to apply, receive certifications, and access all relevant information online. The entire process, from application submission to certificate issuance, will be fully digital.

Under this system, students enrolling in three-year Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) courses can register at discounted fees. Additionally, the requirement for institutions to open a bank account in their name has been relaxed, making the process more accessible.

The Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) has made it mandatory for all institutions to register under the PSDA Act 2019. Failure to comply could result in six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs. 1 million. The authority has also published a list of 622 unauthorized institutions on its website to ensure transparency.

For students’ convenience, details of approved institutions, courses, and enrollment numbers are available on the PSDA web portal. Additionally, course curricula are accessible online, and students can lodge complaints regarding unapproved institutions directly on the website.

Students can register through the PSDA web portal at:

???? www.psda.punjab.gov.pk

For further inquiries, they can contact the PSDA helpline at 042-99231184 or email registration@psda.punjab.gov.pk.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her commitment to empowering youth through technical education, stating, "Our goal is to equip young people with skills that lead to self-employment and economic growth."