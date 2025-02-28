Friday, February 28, 2025
Punjab launches plastic license registration desks in major cities

Punjab launches plastic license registration desks in major cities
Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
LAHORE  -  In a major step towards making Punjab a zero-plastic province, the government has established Plastic License Registration Desks in nine major cities under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The initiative aims to regulate plastic manufacturers, recyclers, traders, and sellers through an online registration system. The desks will be made operational in a phased manner, starting in Lahore on February 25, followed by Gujranwala on February 27, and Sialkot today (February 28). The registration desks will become functional in Multan and Bahawalpur on March 4 and 5, Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad on March 7 and 11, and Jhang and Rawalpindi on March 12 and 15, respectively. To facilitate public awareness and compliance, the ‘Green Punjab App’ has been launched along with a toll-free helpline (1373). Citizens can also seek information and guidance through 042-37897103-4, 0322-4474915, or visit the official website epd.punjab.gov.pk for plastic license registration details. Emphasizing the urgency of environmental conservation, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, “The Punjab government is committed to making the province environment-friendly. Eliminating plastic pollution is crucial for ensuring a cleaner and healthier future.” The initiative reflects the Punjab government’s resolve to curb plastic waste, promote sustainable practices, and enforce stricter regulations to protect the environment.

Our Staff Reporter

