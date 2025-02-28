Punjab to shift all prisons to solar energy, aims for cost reduction

The Punjab government has decided to transition all 43 prisons across the province to solar energy, a move expected to significantly cut electricity costs.

According to sources, the provincial home department has finalized the plan after conducting an initial survey of all jails in collaboration with the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). The proposal has been submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for approval.

NRTC estimates the total cost of the project at approximately Rs4.35 billion, which is lower than the current annual electricity and gas expenses for Punjab’s prisons, amounting to Rs4.5 billion. The implementation of solar energy in phases is projected to reduce electricity costs by up to 60% and recover the investment within three years, ensuring long-term financial relief.

In a related initiative, CM Maryam Nawaz launched the Agriculture Tubewell Solarization Project on February 1 in Lahore through a balloting process. Under this program, the Punjab government will provide subsidies for installing solar systems of 10, 15, and 20 kilowatts, ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million.

In the first phase, 8,000 tubewells will be converted to solar energy, with completion targeted by June this year as per the chief minister’s directives.