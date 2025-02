The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Friday that the Ramazan moon was not sighted, confirming that the holy month will begin on March 2 (Sunday).

Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad led the main moon sighting meeting in Peshawar, while zonal committees convened in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and other cities.

Following the meeting, Azad confirmed in a press conference that the first day of Ramazan will be observed on March 2.