Relentless rain washes out Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy clash

LAHORE - The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The contest between the two Asian sides was heavily impacted by inclement weather, as heavy showers began early in the day. The ground staff worked tirelessly to protect the playing surface, swiftly covering the pitch and outfield as the rain intensified. However, the persistent downpour showed no signs of relenting, making conditions unfit for play.

Despite multiple inspections by the match officials, the incessant showers left the outfield too damp for any possibility of play. As a result, the umpires officially called off the match, preventing both teams from getting an opportunity to salvage their disappointing campaigns.

With the match declared a no-result, Pakistan and Bangladesh were awarded one point each, concluding their winless run in the tournament. Both teams had already been eliminated from the group stage after suffering consecutive defeats against New Zealand and India, leaving this fixture as a mere formality.

On the final group-stage standings, Bangladesh (-0.443) finished ahead of Pakistan (-1.087) on net run rate, pushing Pakistan to the bottom of the table.The washed-out fixture brought an underwhelming end to Pakistan’s campaign on home soil, raising further concerns over the team’s performance and preparations for future international assignments.

RIZWAN VOWS TO LEARN FROM MISTAKES AFTER CHAMPIONS TROPHY DEBACLE

Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has vowed to learn from his team’s shortcomings after their disastrous campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The defending champions failed to register a single win, crashing out of the tournament after defeats to New Zealand and India, while their final group-stage match against Bangladesh was washed out.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rizwan acknowledged Pakistan’s disappointing performances, citing their struggles in both the Tri-Nation home ODI series and the Champions Trophy. He assured fans that the team had identified its mistakes and would work on improvements ahead of their white-ball tour of New Zealand next month.

“The results have been disappointing, and we wanted to perform better in front of our home crowd,” Rizwan admitted. “However, mistakes teach us valuable lessons. We have analyzed our shortcomings, and, InshaAllah, we will work on them before the New Zealand tour.”

About Saim Ayub, Rizwan said: “When a key performer gets injured, it affects the team, but as leaders, we must move forward and focus on available resources.”We must improve in various aspects if we aspire to compete at the highest level,” he remarked.

Concluding on a note of accountability, Rizwan acknowledged the nation’s disappointment, stating, “We accept that we did not perform. The fans are upset, and so are we. But we will learn from this and come back stronger in future tournaments.”