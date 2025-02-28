Romanian envoy, SCCI discuss investment opportunities

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for both local and foreign investors.

However, he emphasized that attracting foreign investment would require providing special incentives and facilities to local industries and businesses under a One-Window Operation.

He made these remarks while addressing members during the visit of Dan Stoenesco, the Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, at the Chamber House, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The meeting focused on exploring Pakistan and Romania’s economic potential and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

The Romanian delegation included Minister Plenipotentiary Eduard Robert Preda, Head of Consular Section Cristian Stellian Coroma, Minister/Consul General Affairs Claudiu Vasile Cucu, and Honorary Consul General of Romania in Peshawar, Maqsood Anwar Qazi.

Ambassador Stoenesco stated that Romania and Pakistan have long-standing diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations, which should be further strengthened. He stressed that economic cooperation could be enhanced through joint ventures, trade exhibitions, and the optimal utilization of each country’s economic strengths.

SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s vast potential in natural resources, hydropower, agriculture, tourism, furniture, and pharmaceuticals. He urged authorities to take concrete steps to address local industry challenges to encourage foreign investment.

The Romanian envoy pointed out that significant opportunities exist to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Romania. He noted that Romania has a well-established trade and diplomatic relationship with Pakistan, with a large number of Pakistani workers contributing to Romania’s economy.

Mr. Stoenesco described Romania as a gateway for foreign investors to the European Union market and invited Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in key sectors in Romania to enhance bilateral trade ties.

Both sides agreed to take joint initiatives to foster economic cooperation and expand trade between the two countries.