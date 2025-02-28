Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: A cornerstone of safe energy production in Pakistan

Lahore - The Sahiwal Plant, located in the heart of Punjab, is one of Pakistan’s most vital energy projects, addressing the nation’s long-standing electricity challenges. As a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the plant places a strong emphasis on safety, with state-of-the-art firefighting systems and rigorous safety protocols designed to protect both personnel and equipment. These safety protocols include specialized gas fire suppression, a dedicated water firefighting network, and frequent safety drills, ensuring the plant operates smoothly and securely. Pakistan has long been plagued by chronic power shortages, which have severely hindered industrial growth, economic progress, and the quality of life for millions of its citizens. The plant contributes a substantial amount of electricity to the national grid. It not only helps reduce load-shedding, but also ensures a more consistent energy supply for industries and households alike.The implementation of safety protocols at power plant ensures a secure and well-protected working environment. These safety measures are essential in preventing accidents and managing emergency situations. Key safety practices include advanced firefighting systems, regular safety drills, and strict adherence to safety protocols. The plant employs both IG-541 gas and CO2 gas for firefighting in electrical switchgear rooms. IG-541 gas (also known as Inert Gas 541) is a clean, environmentally friendly fire suppression agent widely used in critical areas, especially in electrical rooms, and is non-toxic,non-corrosive, and has zero ozone depletion potential. On the other hand, carbon dioxide (CO₂) is highly effective as a fire extinguishing agent, particularly for electrical fires, as it does not conduct electricity, making it safe for sensitive equipment. Therefore, both of these gases are being effectively used at the Sahiwal Plant for fire suppression in electrical environments, reducing the risk of equipment damage and ensuring personnel safety. Fire extinguishers such as dry type, CO2type, powder and trolley type fire extinguishers are placed everywhere in the production site and electrical switchgear roomsthat are readily available to handle fire incidentsefficiently, especially in areas easily prone to fire.A foam firefighting system is specifically installed for the fuel oil tank, providing an effective method for suppressing potential fires in this critical area.A dedicated firefighting water pipeline is installed throughout the production area.Fire hydrants are strategically placed across the production area, ensuring firefighters have quick and easy access to water sources in the event of a fire.Dedicated deluge valve systems are installed at the power plant for critical componentsto quickly suppress fires and prevent escalation.Intelligent fire alarm system is also installed at the plant site including production area, coal handling complex and living area.Intelligent fire alarm system detects and pinpoints the location of a fire anywhere in the plant site. The plant conducts frequent safety activity drills to prepare employees for potential emergencies. These drills enhance the skills and responsiveness of the workforce that include the use of fire extinguishers, putting fire hydrants in operation, putting fire engines in operation, operating deluge valve system, and regular testing of firefighting water pump.The plant has a dedicated fire safety department, staffed with trained professionals responsible for fire prevention, firefighting operations, and emergency response. SCPP also conducts frequent Safety trainings of First Aid Methods to prepare employees for emergency health issues. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is one such method taught to employees frequently.Other first aid methodsin these trainings are first aid method of hot burns, acid burns, alkali burns, electric shock emergency response, use of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), fall from height rescue operation, heat stroke prevention and first aid, workforce management in high temperature areas and during peak summer days. A strict work permit system is in place to regulate and authorize potentially hazardous tasks, ensuring all safety precautions are observed. This system minimizes risks and promotes a culture of safety across the facility.The implementation of these advanced safety measures highlights the plant’s commitment to protecting its workforce and infrastructure. Through proactive safety protocols, the Sahiwal Plant exemplifies industry best practices, ensuring safe and efficient operations even in a high-risk environment.