Saif administers oath to Karak Press Club Cabinet 

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the District Press Club Karak in Peshawar and administered the oath to its members.  

Addressing the gathering, Barrister Saif underscored the vital role of a free and responsible media in strengthening democracy. He highlighted the importance of journalism in countering extremist ideologies and promoting social cohesion through fact-based reporting.  

He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to supporting journalists by equipping them with modern skills and safeguarding their rights. He assured that funds allocated for journalists’ welfare would be utilized transparently, enabling them to keep pace with evolving media trends.  

President of the Karak Press Club, Khalid Khattak, appreciated the government’s support and invited Barrister Saif for an official visit to Karak to assess regional challenges. The event was attended by Additional Secretary of Information and Public Relations Hayat Shah, Director General of Information Saleem Khan, and other officials.  

On the occasion, the newly elected cabinet members of the District Press Club Karak presented an honorary shield to Barrister Saif in recognition of his support for the media community.

