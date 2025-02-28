Friday, February 28, 2025
Samina Pugganwala joins PPP CEC

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Lahore

LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has appointed former MNA Samina Mushtaq Pugganwala as a Member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), recognizing her family’s decades-long dedication to the party. Expressing gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the senior PPP leadership, she reaffirmed her commitment to serving the party with loyalty and dedication. “For 58 years, we have stood with PPP, and I will continue to fulfill this new responsibility with sincerity and passion,” she said. She extended special thanks to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their trust and confidence.

Staff Reporter

