Saudi Ambassador inaugurates Arabic restaurant in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The inauguration ceremony of an Arabic restaurant at Pakistan’s first six-star hotel, Mövenpick Centaurus, was held on Thursday. The , Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, attended the ceremony as the chief guest and inaugurated the Arabic restaurant. Speaking on the occasion, the , Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, expressed happiness, emphasizing the deep friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said the launch of an Arabic restaurant in Islamabad is a welcome initiative, highlighting the strong historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He also mentioned that the establishment of an international-standard hotel in Islamabad would contribute significantly to the promotion of tourism. At the conclusion of his speech, he raised slogans in Urdu, saying “Pak-Saudi Bhai Bhai, Pakistan Zindabad, Saudi Arabia Zindabad” (Pak-Saudi Brotherhood, Long Live Pakistan, Long Live Saudi Arabia). On this occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President of Centaurus Group and Islamabad Developers Association, praised Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, calling him a true friend and advocate of Pakistan. He said Mövenpick Centaurus is the only six-star hotel in the region, providing guests with top-tier facilities and exceptional services.

Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan, President of Centaurus Group, also highlighted the vast opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized the deep reverence the Pakistani people have for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for Pakistan in difficult times. He further expressed gratitude to the for inaugurating the Arabic restaurant.