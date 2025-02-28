SBPBSC director visits FOOD AG Expo

LAHORE - Dr Muhammad Saleem, director of the State Bank of Pakistan BSC (SBPBSC), led a senior delegation to the FOOD AG Expo at Expo Lahore, where industry leaders and professionals gathered to showcase advancements in food and agriculture technologies. During the visit, Dr Saleem and his team engaged with key stakeholders, including exhibitors, business leaders, and policymakers, to discuss innovations in food security, agri-tech, and sustainable agriculture. He reiterated SBPBSC’s commitment to supporting agriculture-focused enterprises through financial inclusion, research, and public-private collaboration. Tariq Riaz, Chief Manager SBPBSC Lahore, emphasized the need for accessible financing solutions for farmers and agribusinesses, while Sarfraz Ahmed Nadeem, Senior Deputy Chief Manager SBPBSC Lahore, highlighted the role of digital financial solutions in modernizing agriculture. The delegation explored trends in food processing, packaging, and distribution, aligning with SBPBSC’s broader strategy to enhance financial access and promote digital transformation in the agriculture sector. Director General TDAP, Athar Khokar, and other senior TDAP officials were also present, reinforcing inter-institutional efforts to advance Pakistan’s agriculture and food industries.