Senate panel concerned over delayed justice for death row prisoners

ISLAMABAD - Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights Thursday expressed severe dissatisfaction with the current state of Pakistan’s prison system.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri here at the Parliament House.

The session featured an in-depth briefing by the Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on the prison system and the implementation of laws related to the prevention of torture and punishment.

The Committee Chairperson voiced strong concerns on prison conditions and Human Rights violations.

The committee discussed several critical issues, including overcrowding, prolonged pre-trial detention, and the systematic neglect of vulnerable populations such as women and juveniles in prisons.

Despite receiving detailed statistics, Committee Chairperson Samina Mumtaz Zehri lamented that these numbers fail to reflect the true plight of prisoners and the egregious violations of basic human rights faced by individuals whose crimes have not even been determined yet

Senator Irfan Siddiqui pointed out the excessive delay in the judicial process, noting that it can take up to five years for a case to be confirmed, during which time prisoners continue to endure harsh conditions. “Even after the lengthy process, prisoners are still subjected to jail conditions that resemble punitive measures rather than rehabilitative ones,” said Senator Siddiqui.

Chairperson Zehri, in her remarks, expressed her dismay at the inability to address issues such as custodial torture and the treatment of under-trial women and children. She emphasized that the real issue lies not just in the data, but in how various stakeholders — ranging from the police, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), custodians of prisons, and the Ministries of Interior, Human Rights and Law — need to collaborate effectively to bring about meaningful reform.

Zehri added, “When the United Nations inquires about the status of human rights implementation, we have no answers. Where are we headed to?” She further underlined that a collaborative effort among all concerned parties is essential to improving the system and ensuring justice for those incarcerated.

The committee resolved to make unannounced visits to various prisons to uncover the true conditions inside. Chairperson Zehri shared her own experiences, stating that in some jails, prisoners do not even have a place to sleep. “The actual torture is the mental and physical anguish inflicted by junior officers who take pride in treating prisoners as less than human,” she remarked.

The committee agreed to issue recommendations aimed at various departments, urging the coordination of all relevant stakeholders, and organising further meetings to ensure action is taken. Zehri also emphasized that, “Those receiving high salaries should take a long hard look at the conditions people are living under. While parliamentarians have received salary hikes, ordinary citizens struggle to feed their families.”

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights was informed that there are currently 3,646 prisoners sentenced to death in Pakistan’s jails, with the appeals of 2,212 death row prisoners from Punjab pending in the Lahore High Court and 276 pending in the Supreme Court. On average, it takes at least five years for an appeal to be heard, causing prolonged uncertainty for those facing death sentences. In addition, the issue of overcrowding continues to plague the prison system, with 73 prisoners in Punjab jails, 74 in Sindh, 2 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and a staggering 15% overcrowding in Balochistan’s prisons.

During the session, the Committee took notice of the testimonies of officials, including those from Balochistan and Punjab jails. Reports indicated significant overcrowding, with 15% of prisoners in Balochistan jails facing inadequate space. Representatives from NGOs also warned that making begging a criminal offence would only exacerbate the already overwhelming burden on the prison system.

The committee was particularly alarmed by the high number of under-trial prisoners. While globally, approximately 25% of accused individuals are imprisoned during trial, Pakistan’s figure is alarmingly higher. Punjab, in particular, holds the largest number of prisoners, with 3,646 death row convicts awaiting their appeals. Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that the slow pace of justice is a major concern, with some prisoners waiting more than five years for their appeals to be heard in the courts.

In closing, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri made an impassioned call for improved prison conditions and enhanced oversight. She stated that there is an urgent need to allocate funds for the development and reform of the prison system, similar to how other projects are funded under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). “If parliamentarians invest in creating better prisons, the public will also benefit from improved jail conditions,” she said.

The committee also noted the lack of accountability for custodial torture, with FIA officials revealing that they were not allowed to intervene in prison matters. “This is a mockery of the system,” said Zehri, as she stressed the need for reforms to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their status, are treated with dignity and fairness.