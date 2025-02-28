Friday, February 28, 2025
SHO suspended over abuse of powers

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Roshanwala police station on the charge of abuse of powers. Police said here on Thursday that RPO Zeeshan Asghar received complaints against SHO Roshanwala Sub Inspector Muhammad Waseem that he was indulged in abuse of powers whereas his performance was also not up to the mark. Hence, taking serious notice, the RPO suspended him while further departmental action against him was under progress, spokesman added.

Our Staff Reporter

