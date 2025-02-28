Signing multiple MoUs, Pakistan, UAE vow to cement bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled, PM Shehbaz witness signing of MoUs in business, infrastructure development, railways, mining and culture President confers Nishan-i-Pakistan award upon visiting crown prince.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of business, infrastructure development, culture and people-to-people contacts.

This commitment was made during a meeting of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

This was the first official visit of Sheikh Khaled to Pakistan in his capacity as Crown Prince.

During the meeting with the visiting crown prince, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf reaffirmed Paki-stan’s resolve to further strengthen its historic and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. One on one meeting was followed by the delegation level talks.

Recalling his most productive meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of huge satisfaction that the two countries are now working more closely to transform their excellent political ties into a mutually bene-ficial economic partnership.

The Prime Minister told that during his recent visit to Uzbekistan the project of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line was discussed and Uzbekistan showed keen interest in the project.

He further said the project will benefit the ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

The Prime Minister lauded UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times.

He deeply appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani en-tities and Abu Dhabi Ports are a shining example of this robust and ever-expanding cooperation.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, who was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior offi-cials and business leaders, thanked the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, both the leaders also witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understand-ing and agreements between the two sides.

The MoUs and agreements were signed in the fields of Banking, Mining, Infrastructure development and Railways.

MOUs signing:

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment.

The documents were signed during the first official visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The crown prince and the prime minister witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides ex-changed the pre-signed documents of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for coopera-tion in various fields.

Federal cabinet members and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Both the countries signed an agreement to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of banking. Sec-retary Finance Imdadullah Bosal and CEO & MD of IHC Syed Basar Shueb exchanged the documents.

The two sides also signed another agreement to boost cooperation in the field of mining.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch and CEO Etihad Rail Shadi Malik exchanged the docu-ments for two MOUs for cooperation in the field of railways.

Similarly, Secretary Board of Investment Nadeem Chaudhary and CEO AD Ports Capt. Muhammad Ju-ma Al Shamisi exchanged the documents for an MoU in the field of infrastructural investment.

Later, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, they reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particu-larly in the areas of business, infrastructure development, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, First Lady/MNA, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Dep-uty Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Crown Prince, the President said that Pakistan and UAE enjoyed long-standing people-to-people and cultural ties spanning over three generations, and emphasised the need to pass on this legacy to future generations to further cement the historic bond.

The President appreciated the remarkable development achieved by the UAE under its dynamic lead-ership. He expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for the UAE’s unwavering support to Pakistan and coop-eration in various sectors.

He emphasized the importance of fostering closer economic and trade relations and invited UAE inves-tors to explore new opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging sectors.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its cooperation with Pakistan. He said that the MoUs signed during his visit reflected the trust and enduring relations between the two countries.

Later, the President conferred the award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his services and unwavering support to Pakistan.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed had been instrumental in promoting economic, trade, and in-vestment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, besides playing a pivotal role in strengthening the long-standing and fraternal relations.

His leadership facilitated the announcement of significant investment initiatives in Pakistan’s econo-my, aimed at boosting key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and technology, contrib-uting to Pakistan’s socio-economic progress.