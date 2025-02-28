Sindh Cabinet approves procurement of 1000 E-bikes for women, double-decker buses

KARACHI - Sindh Cabinet has taken decisions for procurement of 1000 pink electric motorcycles for women, acquisition of double-decker busses and electric vehicles (EVs) for the city and improving Keenjhar Lake and KB Feeder to provide water for the K-IV project. These decisions were made in provincial cabinet meeting held here at the CM House on Thursday under the chair of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The cabinet also allowed Dow university to establish a company to manufacture anti-rabies and anti-snake vaccines to save lives of the people affected by dog and snake bites. The cabinet was informed that the Transport and Sindh Mass Transit Authority department (T&MTD) plans to launch a program aimed at enhancing female mobility through sustainable transportation. This initiative will introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women, which will be allocated through an open and transparent balloting process. The initiative requires Rs 300 million to be obtained outside the budget.

The cabinet decided that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) would procure the EV motorcycles through competitive bidding from one or more manufacturers, contingent on price and maintenance factors. Distribution will occur via a transparent open balloting process in the presence of media, subject to the criteria that the applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh, student or working female, having valid two-wheeler license holder while the beneficiary would not sell the electric motorcycle for a period of seven years. The cabinet was informed that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) plans to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses. The transport department intends to operate 15 double-decker buses on Shahrah-e-Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs 3 billion for the project.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of revising PC-I of the Greater Karachi Bulk Supply Scheme K-IV, with new projected cost of Rs. 50,989.328 million, reflecting a 27.65 percent increase over the original budget. The ECNEC had already already approved the scheme in the year 2023 and 2024.

The cabinet was also informed of the need to construct a transmission line for the K-IV project by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC). Additionally, a 132 KV grid station is required, necessitating funding of Rs 16.47 billion for its establishment. The Energy Department has agreed that the loan amount will be disbursed in tranches based on the actual progress of the project, which will be verified by the Energy Department. The cabinet approved a 20% joint equity investment totaling Rs. 3,295 million by STDC and the Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL). The remaining 80%, amounting to Rs. 13,179 million, will be financed through debt or loans from the Sindh Finance Department. The repayment of the loan by STDC will begin from the Commercial Operations Date (COD). The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) will act as the 50 MW bulk-power consumer for the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). A Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) will be signed between KWSC and STDC, and a 50 MW Renewable Energy Hybrid Independent Power Plant (IPP) will subsequently be established in the vicinity. Meanwhile, the Sindh Cabinet has approved the establishment of the “Dow Science Foundation” under the management of Dow Medical University, the transfer of Mehr Polytechnic Institute to SZBIST and several other proposals submitted by different departments.

Addressing a press conference after cabinet meeting, Sindh senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon informed that the cabinet also approved the procurement of double-decker buses and additional electric buses, the automation of anti-narcotics records, the provision of free pink bus service for women, the installation of a transmission line to Dhabeji for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Project, the registration of double-cabin vehicles under a single category, and the review of costs for the Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake expansion project under the K-4 initiative.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh cabinet has decided to automate the anti-narcotics record. He noted that previously, people registered double-cabin vehicles under commercial categories to evade taxes while using them for personal purposes. The cabinet has now abolished this practice, ensuring that all such vehicles will be registered under a single category, preventing tax evasion.

Sharjeel Memon said the Dow Science Foundation Company will manufacture medicine, vaccines, and other forms of treatment against snake and rabid dog bites.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh cabinet approved allocating funds from the open auction of premium number plates for the construction of houses for flood victims. The Sindh government has decided that these funds will be directed to the Sindh People’s Housing Scheme.

He said Sindh cabinet also decided to write a letter to honorable Prime Minister with a request to provide 180 electric buses out of 360 to Sindh as per pledge he had made during his visit to Karachi. The rest of the buses would have to be procured by the provincial government.

He stated that the Sindh government is investing $1.6 billion in water projects for Karachi, marking a significant initiative for the city’s residents. Additionally, with the support of the World Bank, the Energy Department has been providing solar systems to 250,000 homes.

The cabinet also granted approval to extend this initiative by providing solar systems to an additional 50,000 homes, Shrajeel stated.

Senior Minister announced that the Sindh Transport Department will provide pink scooters to women free of cost. Women with a valid two-wheeler license will be eligible to receive these scooters, which will be distributed through an open balloting process within a few weeks.

To ensure transparency, the balloting will be conducted in front of the media every month. The scooters will be given to students, businesswomen, and working women. The Transport Department will offer bike-riding training for women, with lady instructors appointed to facilitate the training.