Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh livestock department organises poultry disease diagnosis training

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the livestock & fisheries department (Poultry Wing), Government of Sindh conducted a three-day training workshop on poultry disease diagnosis. The training took place at the university’s Avian Clinic, aimed at equipping participants with practical expertise in various diagnostic techniques through demonstrations. The SAU spokesperson informed on Thursday that renowned experts from academia, industry and the livestock and fisheries department delivered insightful lectures covering modern approaches to poultry health and disease management. A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the conclusion of the training, where Registrar Ghulam Mohiudin Qureshi, Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaheer Ahmed Nizamani,  Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, CEO of Bird Care Pvt Ltd Dr. Rao Imran and Dr. Imtiaz Ali Farhan, CEO of Baba Poultry Engineering Pvt Ltd Lahore presented certificates to the resource persons and trainees.

Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister calls on CJCSC

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025