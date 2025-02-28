Friday, February 28, 2025
Six drug traffickers held

NEWS WIRE
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  - District police arrested six drug traffickers and seized 21.5 kg narcotics from their possession during the last 24 hours. A police report said here on Thursday that a CIA Iqbal town held a drug peddler Wasim from Samanabad area and seized 11-kg of hashish while Incharge Sidhupura Chowki apprehended Adnan with 1.5-kg hashish. Sandal bar police nabbed Muhammad Amin with 5-kg bhikhi and Khalid Mahmood with 1.25-kg heroin. Another drug supplier, Hasham was held by Saddar police with 1.25-kg heroin. Garrh police arrested Touqeer with 1.5kg of hashish. All the accused were locked at police stations concerned after registration of cases.

