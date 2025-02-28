Six terrorists eliminated in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan, eliminating six terrorists.

The operation targeted the reported presence of Khwarij. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists, killing six and recovering weapons and ammunition. The eliminated militants were involved in attacks against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining threats, as Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.