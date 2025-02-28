Slump in hydro power generation in upcoming summer season likely

Country will have to rely on expensive imported LNG to meet peak summer demand.

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority was Thursday informed that the actual electricity generation in January was 4.4 percent less against the reference projection, while on year on year basis it declined by 2 percent.

It was also informed that the water level in reservoirs is likely to remain low due to less rains and snowfall during the winter season, which will result in slump in hydro power generation in the upcoming summer season, forcing the government to switch to expensive LNG to meet the peak electricity demand. The revelation was made during the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hearing on the request of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for monthly fuel adjustment for January 2025. NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar presided over the hearing.

In a petition submitted with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on behalf of Discos, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during January was Rs13.0010/unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to DISCOs was Rs11.0080/ unit, and requested a decrease of Rs2.0019/unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month of January 2025.

It was further disclosed that 7.82 billion units of electricity were sold in January. If approved by the regulator the Discos consumers would receive a relief of Rs 15.65 billion. Regarding the consumption under the winter support package, it was informed by the official of the Power Division that the industrial sector accounted for 63 percent of electricity consumption, while other consumers accounted for 37 percent. Similarly it was informed that in January electricity generation declined 4.4 percent than the reference fuel cost, while consumption decreased by 2 percent on year on year basis.

During the hearing, the Power Division requested to pass on reduction in electricity rates on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment to agriculture sector and domestic consumers using up to 300 units per month. The Power Division has written a letter to the authority to look into this matter, the official added. According to officials, the inclusion of these consumers in the negative FCA category will not affect other consumers as all consumers will benefit from the reduction in FCA.

NEPRA expressed concerns about the possible slump in hydropower generation during upcoming summer season, due to reduced rains and snowfall during the winter, and questioned what preparation have been made to cope with the situation. Officials of the Power Division informed that the lower water level in reservoirs will result in reduced hydroelectricity generation, and the country will have to rely on expensive imported LNG to meet the peak summer demand. NEPRA has decided to summon WAPDA for briefing on the water situation for summer. NEPRA has reserved the decision on the monthly FCA which will be released after further scrutiny of the data.