Sophiya Anjam, first Pakistani RJ nominated for Filmfare’s most influential women of UAE

Sophiya Anjam, famously known as RJ Sophie, has carved a niche for herself in the world of radio and broadcasting. From starting her journey in Pakistan to becoming the first-ever Pakistani to host a prime-time radio show in the UAE, she has consistently broken barriers. Now, with a nomination for RJ of the Year at Filmfare’s Most Influential Women of UAE 2025 Awards, she continues to inspire young Pakistanis, particularly women, to dream big and work hard.

In this exclusive interview, RJ Sophie talks about her journey, challenges, and the role Pakistan plays in her global success.

How does it feel to be nominated for RJ of the Year at Filmfare’s Most Influential Women of UAE 2025 Awards?

Sophiya Anjam (RJ Sophie): It feels surreal, to be honest. Filmfare is an entity that I grew up hearing about, and to be nominated as the RJ of the Year within a short span of just four months in the UAE already feels like a win!

What does this recognition mean to you personally and professionally?

RJ Sophie: It means a lot to me. On a personal level, the feedback and love from my fans trump everything. This recognition is not just for myself but for my country and every girl with a dream. If you’re consistent and hardworking, you can achieve your goals. This was a very special moment for me.

Can you share a bit about your journey—how did you start as an RJ, and what challenges did you face along the way?

RJ Sophie: I started in December 2006 when I gave an audition just for fun while visiting a friend at FM91. The rest, as they say, is history! Challenges always come and go. In the beginning, it was about proving my worth, then leading a team in a male-dominated industry, and finally, maintaining my position at the top.

How do you think this achievement will inspire young Pakistanis, especially women, who want to pursue careers in media?

RJ Sophie: It’s always an honor to be associated with a renowned and prestigious entity in entertainment. Filmfare is in a league of its own, and being nominated alongside leading UAE RJs who have been in the industry for a long time was a great feeling. This will certainly set a benchmark for young women to work hard with consistency in their fields and touch the sky!

What role has Pakistan played in shaping your career, and how do you aim to continue representing the country internationally?

RJ Sophie: My roots are in Pakistan, and I will always hold them dear to me. I am already representing the best version of my country on a global platform—whether through my events, shows, or personal interactions. Sitting in the heart of Dubai, hosting the rush hour show on VibeFM 105.4, the number one desi music station, Pakistan is already mapped out in my life!

Who has been your biggest inspirations and supporters throughout your career?

RJ Sophie: My fans have kept me going. Their love means everything to me and motivates me to evolve and better myself as I move forward. My inspiration has always been the future version of me. My supporters have been my management, colleagues, friends, family, loved ones, and well-wishers—everyone who has been a part of my journey and given me the fuel to keep going!

Any memorable moments or milestones in your career that stand out?

RJ Sophie: *So many! Interviewing the reunion of Vital Signs on Weekend World at PTV World was truly special. Interacting with the late legendary Junaid Jamshed Sahib was an honor, and I will always cherish our conversations.

Being selected for Media Training in Washington DC & Chicago by the US Consulate was another milestone. Winning a Gold Medal in College as the Best Graduate was unforgettable.

Becoming the first Pakistani to host a prime-time radio show in the UAE, being granted the UAE Golden Visa on merit, and winning the Best Upcoming RJ/MC of the Year Award by Gulf News last year—these are all moments I hold dear. And of course, being nominated by Filmfare as RJ of the Year and being the first Pakistani to achieve this honor is truly special. There are many more milestones to come, Insha’Allah! *

What advice would you give to young Pakistanis aspiring to make a name for themselves internationally?

RJ Sophie: Always be true to yourself and remain consistent. Balance is key because fame, freedom, and money can be a slippery slope. Hold on to your values and move forward with respect, acceptance, and dedication.

How do you see the future of Pakistani talent on the global stage, particularly in media and broadcasting?

RJ Sophie: *Unfortunately, with a few exceptions, we don’t have strong global representation for our country. Many of us settle for mediocrity, and that needs to change. We should also be more open to supporting our own community and lifting each other up.

Unless we have mentors and real-life role models, progress will be slow. I’m trying my best, and I know a few others around the world are doing the same. We need to respect and celebrate those who are making an impact so that others can follow. *

Anything else you’d like to add or share about this milestone?

RJ Sophie: Just that we should cherish and respect those who are making our country shine globally. We need to celebrate our talent! To all my fans and well-wishers, I promise to do my best for Pakistan internationally. My advice to everyone is to always be consistent and honest in your work because the possibilities are endless. If you can think of it, you can do it!