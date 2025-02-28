Stakeholders call for women empowerment through gender equality

Islamabad - Stakeholders including policymakers, global leaders, gender experts, and business professionals at a conference have called for creating real opportunities for women in leadership, business, and the digital economy.

The event titled ‘Empower Her, Empower Pakistan Women Leaders Conference’ played a pivotal role in enhancing Pakistan’s soft image by showcasing progressive initiatives and fostering global partnerships for gender equity.

Amna Munawwar Awan, President of Empower Her & COPAIR, in her opening remarks, emphasized that “Empower Her, Empower Pakistan is not just a slogan; it’s a movement designed to create real opportunities for women in leadership, business, and the digital economy.”

Saima Amjad, Advisor on the Empower Her Program, and Dr. Tahseen Nisar, Advisor COPAIR, provided an overview of the initiative, highlighting its impact on policy and grassroots empowerment. The opening ceremony featured influential voices advocating for gender equity. Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson FOSPAH, stressed the importance of workplace safety, stating that “ensuring protection against harassment is fundamental to creating safe and inclusive workspaces for women across Pakistan.”

Ambassador Dilshad Senol underscored the global perspective, asserting that “women’s leadership is not just about equality — it’s about building a stronger, more progressive world for all.”

SAPM on Climate Change and Coordination, Romina Khursheed Alam, emphasized the intersection of gender and climate justice, adding that “women are at the forefront of climate resilience—empowering them is crucial for sustainable development.”

The conference proceeded with thought-provoking panel discussions that tackled key issues related to gender rights, economic empowerment, and digital inclusion. The first panel discussion, moderated by Tanzeela Mazhar, focused on policy advocacy and international cooperation for gender rights.

Ammara Durrani, Assistant Resident Representative at UNDP, stressed that “gender equality is at the heart of sustainable development—without it, we cannot achieve true progress.”

Fahmida Khan, Gender and Development Specialist at UNICEF, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that “investing in girls’ education and empowerment is key to transforming communities and economies.”

The second panel discussion, moderated by Sumaira Khan, focused on gender digital, financial, and economic empowerment. Abida Razzaq, Senior Vice President of ZTBL, highlighted financial barriers faced by women, stating that “financial inclusion is a game-changer for women’s empowerment in Pakistan.”

A special address was delivered by MNA Amna Batool, focal person of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, who emphasized the role of young women in national progress, stating that “the youth of Pakistan, especially young women, are the driving force of our nation’s future. We must provide them with equal opportunities to thrive.”

A significant milestone of the conference was the launch of the Gender Policy Framework 2.0, presented by Amna Munawwar Awan, which sets a new direction for gender-inclusive policies in Pakistan. Also the key stake holders ensure support for “Empower Her Empower Pakistan Program for empowering 1 Million women in political, economic and digital empowerment.

The conference resulted in key policy recommendations, including the need for strengthening legal frameworks to ensure workplace safety and protection against harassment, expanding financial inclusion initiatives to support women entrepreneurs, increasing digital literacy programs to bridge the technology gap, advocating for gender quotas in leadership positions, fostering global partnerships to implement best practices, and integrating women’s leadership into climate action policies.

Through its robust discussions and high-level participation, the Empower Her, Empower Pakistan Women Leaders Conference successfully projected Pakistan’s commitment to gender empowerment, reinforcing the country’s position as a progressive nation fostering women’s leadership and development. The conference not only set a transformative policy direction but also established a strong foundation for international collaboration in advancing gender equality.