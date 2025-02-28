Thousands of devotees gather to celebrate 844th annual Urs of Sheikh Salamat

SUJAWAL - The coastal town of Jati, located approximately 30 kilometers from Sujawal city in Sindh, has come alive with devotion and tradition as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the 844th annual Urs of Sheikh Salamat, a revered 13th-century Sufi saint.

The week-long celebrations, which commenced on Monday, feature a range of unique rituals that showcase the saint’s enduring legacy. One of the most notable traditions is the distribution of brown-colored sweet flatbread, locally known as “Chila,” among locals by the saint’s devoted disciples.

According to Muhammad Sattar Thaheem, a member of the committee managing the ritual, disciples from various cities in Sindh converged in Jati on the second day of the Urs to participate in this centuries-old tradition of making and distributing sweet flatbread.

The sweet flatbread is not only distributed among the needy and destitute but also sent by disciples to their loved ones, allowing them to share in the blessings of the annual Urs. This selfless act of sharing has become an integral part of the tradition, fostering a sense of community and togetherness among the devotees.

The preparation of “Chila” is a labor of love, with followers, disciples, and people from all walks of life gathering in the veranda of the shrine to participate in this sacred ritual. Nabi Bux Qambrani, a local disciple, revealed the ingredients used in making the flatbread, which includes diluting brown-rice flour in a pot of water, followed by the addition of cardamom powder, coconut powder, fennel powder, sugar, and milk.

The batter is then fried in refined butter and served with Halwa to disciples visiting the shrine. Volunteers from the shrine are dispatched to distant villages and settlements across the district to distribute the sweet bread.

Wali Muhammad Themore, a volunteer, stated that they consider this sweet bread a sacred food item or Niyaz of the shrine. “As soon as the announcement of our arrival is made in any village, people gather in large numbers to receive this sweet flatbread,” said Wali, adding that there is no restriction on the number of flatbreads distributed.

The historical context of this ritual is steeped in tradition and heritage. According to Khalifo Mian Tufail Ahmed Qureshi, the custodian of the shrine of Sheikh Salamat, this bread was served at the residence of Sufi saint Sheikh Salamat to the needy, visitors, and travelers during his lifetime.

This ritual aims at carrying through the centuries-old legacy of the saint belonging to the Qadri School of thought. The story of Sheikh Salamat’s bravery and valor is a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice and compassion.

According to historical accounts, Sheikh Salamat sacrificed his life protecting the Sayyed family from the wrath of Rai Kannauj, the ruler of Kannauj state in present-day Gujarat, India. This courageous stance ultimately led to the massacre of Sheikh Salamat, his devotees, and the Sayyed family.

The war is remembered as a symbol of the eternal struggle between good and evil, and its anniversary is celebrated by Sheikh Salamat’s devotees. Sheikh Salamat’s legacy is still honored today, with his shrine in Jati being an important site of pilgrimage.

The annual Urs celebrations attract thousands of devotees from across the country, all united in their reverence for the saint and his teachings. The owners of local flour mills donate flour sacks and sugar for this ceremony, while women also take part in this ceremony by making “Chila” in their houses and then distributing it among their neighbors.

Local historian Nawaz Sheikh poignantly captures the essence of this ritual, “The distribution of flatbread symbolizes the unwavering commitment of Sheikh Salamat’s shrine to ensure that no visitor is left hungry or untreated. This selfless act of kindness embodies the saint’s teachings of compassion, love, and unity.”

In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, people from diverse backgrounds, including Muslims, Hindus, and Christians, come together to participate in the annual Urs celebrations. This inclusive spirit is a testament to the Sufi tradition of promoting love, peace, and unity, transcending religious boundaries.

The 844th annual Urs of Sheikh Salamat commenced on Monday with a traditional ceremony, where devotees laid floral wreaths on the mausoleum of the saint, paying tribute to his enduring legacy. As the festivities unfold, the air is filled with devotion, music, and the sweet scent of flatbread, creating an unforgettable experience for all who participate.