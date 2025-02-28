Torkham border closure disrupts $9 million trade

Khyber - Trade worth approximately nine million dollars has been affected in the last six days as the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham remained closed for the sixth consecutive day due to Afghanistan’s construction of a new post in the disputed area near the crossing point, a Customs official said. He added that the border blockade has halted all trade activities, including exports, imports, and pedestrian movement. Mujib Shinwari, President of the All Torkham Clearing Agents’ Association, stated that losses of $1.5 million to $2.5 million were being incurred daily in exports. Similarly, in imports, the national exchequer suffered a revenue loss of 500 million rupees.

Former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zahid Shinwari, expressed concern over the situation, saying that Pakistan was losing more than 1.1 billion rupees daily despite its struggling economy. He criticized both governments for their lack of commitment to enhancing bilateral trade, stating that closing an international border over a minor dispute demonstrated irresponsibility. He further pointed out that perishable goods worth millions had rotted, while thousands of laborers, customs agents, and local traders were left jobless. The closure has also severely impacted industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as 90 percent of local businesses rely on Pak-Afghan trade.

Mr Shinwari urged both governments to resolve the issue immediately to restore bilateral trade and support economic stability for the benefit of both countries.