Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Traders continue shutterdown strike against shops’ auction

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  The dispute between the administration and traders over the auction of shops has intensified. The Central Traders Association protested against the administration’s contempt of court by forcefully holding the auction. The association observed a shutter-down strike across the city and staged a sit-in outside the District Council Hall. The protest was led by Irshad Hussain Bhatti, President of the Central Traders Association.Prominent traders, including Senior Vice President Mian Sajid Asif, Vice President Rao Ishaq Khan Nambardar, General Secretary Rao Khalil Ahmed,Mukhtar Bhatti Aslam Madni, Ch M Rafiq  and others, participated in the protest. The protesters chanted slogans in support of their demands, Addressing the protesters, the leaders said that the administration and traders have been at odds over the auction issue for three years. “We have been running businesses in these shops for 60 years, and forced eviction is injustice. In this era of inflation, our children are being deprived of their livelihood,” they said. The leaders criticized the administration for not complying with court orders. “The High Court directed the formation of a District Reassessment Committee, but the administration is not responding positively. We want to resolve the issue through dialogue,” they said.

Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister calls on CJCSC

Tags:

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025