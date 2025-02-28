Traders continue shutterdown strike against shops’ auction

Vehari - The dispute between the administration and traders over the auction of shops has intensified. The Central Traders Association protested against the administration’s contempt of court by forcefully holding the auction. The association observed a shutter-down strike across the city and staged a sit-in outside the District Council Hall. The protest was led by Irshad Hussain Bhatti, President of the Central Traders Association.Prominent traders, including Senior Vice President Mian Sajid Asif, Vice President Rao Ishaq Khan Nambardar, General Secretary Rao Khalil Ahmed,Mukhtar Bhatti Aslam Madni, Ch M Rafiq and others, participated in the protest. The protesters chanted slogans in support of their demands, Addressing the protesters, the leaders said that the administration and traders have been at odds over the auction issue for three years. “We have been running businesses in these shops for 60 years, and forced eviction is injustice. In this era of inflation, our children are being deprived of their livelihood,” they said. The leaders criticized the administration for not complying with court orders. “The High Court directed the formation of a District Reassessment Committee, but the administration is not responding positively. We want to resolve the issue through dialogue,” they said.