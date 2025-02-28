Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Uplift, beautification work inaugurated in Saddar town

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Chairman of Saddar Town Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated the road from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk after recently executed development work. The development work including patchwork on roads from Fresco Chowk to Regal Chowk, installation of curb and paver blocks, new streetlights, repair of old lights, and planting of seasonal flowers on the central median, beside free Wi-Fi services for visitors and families coming to the food street was inaugurated on the occasion. Mansoor Shaikh said that for the first time in Pakistan, roads made from recycled plastic  have been constructed. Other initiatives include free Wi-Fi services for the public at Boat Basin Clifton, City Court, and now Burns Road.  On this occasion, business owners at Burns Road welcomed the beautification of the food street, considering it a commendable initiative.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025