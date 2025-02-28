Friday, February 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister calls on CJCSC

Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister calls on CJCSC
NEWS WIRE
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

RAWALPINDI  -   Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander of the Air Defence Forces and Air Force, Major General Burkhanov Akhmad Jamalovich called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday at the Joint Staff Headquarters. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest, with a particular focus on the evolving regional security situation.  Both sides expressed a keen interest in strengthening bilateral military-to-military cooperation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1740646395.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025