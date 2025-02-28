Waqar, Hamid reach semis; Malik withdraws from ITF World Masters MT-400

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned senior tennis players Waqar Nisar and Hamid-ul-Haq have advanced to the semifinals in their respective age categories at the ITF World Tennis Masters MT-400, currently underway at the Topspin Sports Center in Al-Jadef, Dubai, UAE. However, Pakistan’s top senior player Rashid Malik was forced to withdraw from the tournament and return to Pakistan due to the illness of his elder brother. In the singles competition, Hamid-ul-Haq showcased his experience and skill, securing a commanding victory over India’s Sivakumar Amarendran in the 60+ category. Meanwhile, Inam-ul-Haq put up a spirited fight but fell to top-seeded Uli Hanse of Germany in the 65+ category, suffering a 2-6, 1-6 defeat. Similarly, Tufail Cheema was unable to overcome the challenge posed by Manfred Schuett of Germany, losing 1-6, 2-6 in the same category.

Pakistan’s Waqar Nisar delivered a stellar performance in the 70+ category, pulling off a thrilling 6-4, 7-5 victory against fourth-seeded Marion Mocon of Poland, securing his spot in the semifinals. Waqar Nisar and Inam-ul-Haq dominated their doubles match against Germany’s Peter Hardy and Wolfgang Zipp, winning 6-2, 6-2 in the 65+ category. In the 70+ category, the duo of Tufail Cheema and Tariq Murtaza benefited from a walkover victory against Germany’s Deiter Kuhnert and India’s Ponnuchamy Paramasivam. They then followed up with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 victory against India’s Mridul Barkakoti and Surandir Mohan Sharma. Despite his withdrawal from the singles competition, Rashid Malik made an impact in the 60+ doubles category, pairing up with India’s Jeyaram Ponniah to defeat UAE’s Mustafa Alhashmi and India’s Mahesh Vidhani in a one-sided 6-2, 6-1 encounter. The duo then continued their winning streak, overpowering Romania’s Mircae Ardeleanu and Cristian Gavriloici with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory. Malik played quarterfinal and semifinal of doubles in one day to reach the finals. Then in finals, he had to give a walkover and return to Pakistan due to the illness of his elder brother.