Friday, February 28, 2025
WHO chief says mpox remains public health emergency of international concern

Anadolu
9:46 AM | February 28, 2025
International

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief announced on Thursday that the mpox upsurge continues and meets the criteria of a public health emergency of international concern as outlined in the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The announcement came following the third meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee on the outbreak of mpox, which was held on Tuesday.

The upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighboring countries was first determined to be a public health emergency of international concern by Tedros on Aug. 14, 2024.

The committee advised Tedros again to extend the public health emergency of international concern, citing the continued rise in numbers and geographic spread, violence in the eastern Congo—which impedes the response—and a lack of funding to carry out the response plan.

Tedros not only agreed with the committee's advice but also with the committee's revised temporary recommendations to member states experiencing mpox outbreaks, the agency said in a statement.

According to WHO, the meeting's full report will be released next week.

