Women Insecure at Home

Women’s insecurity at home has become a major threat across Balochistan. People may be aware of the abduction of young men, adult men, and older men. However, the recent case of a 17-year-old girl, Bibi Asma Jatak, who was kidnapped, has become a disgraceful and shameful incident for the entire province.

Bibi Asma was abducted on 7 February 2025 from her home in Khuzdar by Zahoor Jamalzai, a member of a death squad. Reports indicate that he raided the house with 15 to 20 gunmen, used violence, and forcefully took her away in an act of extrajudicial abduction in the middle of the night. This highlights the barbaric nature of the feudal system still prevalent in the province.

This unlawful act marks one of the darkest days in Baloch women’s history. As Baloch historians state, “Women were the pride of Baloch tribes and remain the honour of the Baloch people.” However, in today’s digital era, society seems to have lost its respect for women. The crime committed in February was not just an injustice—it was a grave sin.

The growing insecurity in Balochistan poses immense challenges for women. Immediate action is needed to address this issue; otherwise, such incidents will become a routine occurrence in every household, affecting even officials such as commissioners, deputy commissioners, social health officers, and district officers. It is not too late for civil servants and the administration to take firm action against such crimes, which are contributing to the harassment and insecurity of women.

SAMAN GULL,

Hub.