Rawalpindi - The 20th convocation of Fatima Jinnah women University (FJwU) was held at the Jinnah Convention Center on Friday to commemorate the outstanding academic accomplishments of the graduates of 2022. Governor punjab and Chancellor FJwU Engr Mohammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest while Chairperson Higher Education Commission, dr Mukhtar ahmad was the guest of honour. The 1,255 conferred degrees included 12 phd, 238 MS and M. phil, 136 Masters and 869 Bachelors. as many as, 47 gold and 30 silver medals were also awarded to the students getting distinction in their respective programs. Sponsored gold medals were awarded by ‘First women Bank limited’, ‘Media development Trust Mishaal pakistan’ and ‘Qudratullah Shahab Organization’. in her welcome address, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah women University, Rawalpindi, dr. Saima Hamid expressed her gratitude to the Honourable Chancellor for presiding at the commencement. She congratulated the graduating students and their parents, and wished them a peaceful and prosperous future.

She appreciated the students’ hard work, outstanding achievements and their parents’ commitment to excellence in education and emphasized the hope that the students would make optimal use of the productive, creative and inventive professional skill sets that the university had imparted them with.

The Vice Chancellor FJwU highlighted the fact that the university currently offers 75 degree programs, under 27 departments – including 12 associate degrees, 31 Undergraduate programs, 21 MS/ Mphil, and 11 phd programs. She also emphasized that FJwU had been active in forging national and international collaborations, and in the last year alone 31 MoUs had been signed with national/international academic institutions, and industry organizations. FJwU is one of the 16 partner universities under the HESSa project which is a five-year program for improving pakistan’s higher education system and boosting the employability of university graduates.

The university is also working with the University of Malmo, Sweden, on joint teaching and research through the recently secured grant. as founding member of all pakistan women Universities Consortium, FJwU now has a network of 13 women-only universities across pakistan. Being a member of Talloirs network of Engaged Universities, FJwU has launched 70 multidisciplinary courses for FJwU students, alumnae and the general public. She further elaborated that last year FJwU launched the national level film competition “NAQSH digital Film Festival.” This will be a regular annual feature of the university. in collaboration with pTV Films, UnFpa and RiME digital this year’s festival is in process.

This venture will provide the youth with the opportunity to showcase their talents and provide multiple opportunities to excel in the field of film and documentary production. dr Saima Hamid also highlighted the structural and procedural reforms within the university and shared that since senior leadership is pivotal to the advancement of any institution, the number of faculty in senior positions has gone up in the last 3 years; in the case of deans, from 2 to 4, professors from 3 to 15, and associate professors from 8 to 22. Chief guest Governor punjab and Chancellor Fatima Jinnah women University Eng. Mohammad Baligh Ur Rehman in his speech said that it is a matter of pride and privilege to address the young degree recipients on the momentous occasion of the 20th Commencement of Fatima Jinnah women University.

He congratulated the graduating students and their parents upon the successful completion of their degrees and added that as the Chancellor, it gave him great pleasure to celebrate this proud moment with the graduates and their parents. He also appreciated the graduating students’ years of toil and pursuit of intellectual excellence that had brought them to the gateway of their future dreams.

“You represent the future of Pakistan and i can clearly see that your future is very bright. Your success is our success and the success of the university and everyone involved with this institution. whichever direction life takes you, whether it’s a job career or entrepreneurship, or any other occupation of your choice, your success is the only thing we pray for,” he added. Engr. Baligh ur Rehman also advised the students to embrace gratitude as a main character trait of their personality alongside empathy.

“Be thankful and considerate towards those helping you in achieving the scores of milestones of your life irrespective of their positions. in this regard, there is no one more deserving than your parents and teachers who have led you towards a progressive lifestyle by making you a promising citizen of the country,” he said. He also emphasized on the importance of research for the graduated students. He said that everything they say and believe must be well researched and cross checked.

Being a graduate student you should have Research driven approach in all domains of life as this will eventually make you a success story but will also guide you to lead the country to even more firm footings, he added. The Chancellor also instructed Chairman Higher Education Commission pakistan to help the university release of funds for its new Chakri Campus as swiftly as possible