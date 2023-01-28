Share:

Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club won the 20-K Cup 2023 title after defeating Cricket Center Cricket Club by 47 runs in the final played here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Saturday.

Dawood Barry, President Managing Committee of Cooperative Model Town Society, along with Mr. Nabeel Ahmad, sponsor and patron of the 20-K Cup 2023, graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers in the presence of galaxy of former Test cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Muhammad Ilyas as well as Muhammad Mushtaq, Shoaib Dar, Wahab Dar, Bilal Javaid, Kashif Butt, Farhan Nisar and others.

Ludhiana Gymkhana, batting first, posted 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Asim Ali Nasir played the sensational knock of 54 runs of 35 balls while Muhammad Waqaas hammered 48-ball 53 and Fahad Munir struck 27 runs. Muhammad Ali bagged 2 wickets for 32 runs while Usama Mir got one wicket.

Cricket Center couldn’t reply well and could score 116 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Bilawal Iqbal scored 32 runs off 27 balls while Ali Zafar played 26 balls to score 18 runs. Kashif Saddiuqe bowled well and clinched 3 wickets for 12 runs while Muhammad Junaid grabbed 3 for 31 and Intasar Ali got 1 wicket. Asim Ali Nasir emerged as player of the final.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nabeel Ahmad said that the purpose of conducting this event, which was named after my father Col Fateh Sher Khan, was to provide the club cricketers a big platform to showcase their talent and earn big prize money. “This event has not only encouraged the talented youth to exhibit their prowess while playing against first class and international players but also motivated the club organizers to hold such huge club cricket events in professional manner with the aim of taking club cricket to new heights.

“I will continue to support club cricket in Pakistan and besides holding this annual event, I will also try to provide some other big opportunities to them so that they may excel at higher level and earn good name and international laurels for Pakistan,” said Mr. Nabeel, who himself is a first class cricketer.