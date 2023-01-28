Share:

LAHORE - The 350th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) board members was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of ETPB Chairman Habib-ul-Hamman Gilani. Hindus, Sikhs, official and non-official members and board officers from across the country participated in the meeting. The meeting approved maintenance and repair work at Katas Raj Mandir Chakwal, Gurdwara Rohri. Sahib, Gurdwara Bhai Lalu De Khoi, Gurdwara Chakki Sahib Gujranwala and Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal. The recommendations were unanimously approved for the promotion of religious tourism.