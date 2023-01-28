Share:

LAHORE - Defending champions Pakistan Army defeated Navy while Pakistan Wapda beat Police in the first leg of pool round of Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship being organized by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. On the first day of the fiveday championship, Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Saeed Akhtar, Mansoor Ahmed, Army team manager Col Ahmed Ali Tipu, former basketball coach Malik Muhammad Riaz, Associate Secretary of Pakistan Basketball Federation Ouj-e-Zahoor and other officials witnessedthe day one matches.

In the first match, Army trounced Navy 105-41 points. Some wonderful moves and aggressive play were seen from Army players Shoaib Aslam scored 18 points, Yasir Ali 16, Hamza bin Javed 12 and ShahrazAslam 10 point for the winning team. Ziaur Rehman and Muhammad Farhan scored 16 and 8 points respectively.

Wapda dominated the second match by thrashing Police 118-42 points in an easy encounter. M Zainul Hasan scored 20 points, Zahid Arif and Aali Jah 18 each. Three matches will be played on the second day of the championship. This event is one of the series for the promotion of basketball in the country, which was planned by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).