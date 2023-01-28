Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven anti-social elements and recovered hashish and illegal weapons from their possession. In the first attempt, Attock Khurd Police arrested Ghulam Hussain r/o Peshawar and recovered two Kalashnikovs and a pistol from his possession. In different other attempts, police arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered 4.4 kg hashish from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.