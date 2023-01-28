Share:

Foodstuffs, petroleum products, gas, and electricity are the abundant gifts of nature that make the wheel of life run. Flour, which is the main food ingredient, has become so expensive that the poor man cannot afford it, and those who can afford it, do not get it due to scarcity and dearth.

If found, there is no gas for cooking or other sources of fuel readily available. In such a case, this news will cause trouble for the poor, and middle class as well. I expect the present Government to pay special heed to resolve the issue of these basic needs.

BESAM AHSAN SHAIKH,

Chunian.