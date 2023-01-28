Share:

With the threat of Covid-19 looming, the Pak-Iran Corridor was closed in order to contain the transmission of the disease. Four years later, all relevant authorities have decided to reopen the border in order to encourage trade, promote cooperation and allow the free movement of people from one country to the other. There is an argument to be made that this step should have been taken earlier seeing the low rates of infections in both countries, but better late than never. The focus should now be on seizing every opportunity available through this development.

In light of the reopening of the border, the governments of Iran and Pakistan have also signed 39 memorandums of understanding which are directed towards expanding and formalising trade between the two countries. As neighbours, there are countless ways in which we can help each other out—especially in times of severe economic strife. There is no denying that Pakistan needs to revamp its economy to promote stability and growth and the easiest way would be to partner up with a closely tied ally. Furthermore, a closed border sustains a thriving black market that eats into the economy of each country. With all avenues of trade being formalised, this problem is bound to resolve itself as greater checks and balances will deter illegal activities.

For now, authorities have decided to promote cooperation within the fields of transportation, tourism, fishing, mining and mineral extraction but this list is expected to become much more comprehensive once operations finally commence. Having set a goal of increasing bilateral trade to at least $5 billion annually is bound to improve the balance of trade of both, Pakistan and Iran. Outside of this, this is also a major diplomatic development for Pakistan as it means that travelling between both countries has become fairly simple and perhaps affordable for a large chunk of the population who go to Iran for religious purposes.

All this indicates that we are taking the right decision to regain equilibrium and if everything goes to plan, and our authorities pursue this chance diligently and proactively, there is hope for more out of this alliance.