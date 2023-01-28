Share:

Pakistan's former bowler Waqar Younis has said that the ILT 20 is going to be a tough match. And it cannot predict who will be the champion Every team is competing well and cricket fans are watching an excellent game.

Along with international players, local players are also performing well, he added.

UAE’s official cricket league ILT 20 started from January 13, 2023, the final will be played on February 12, 2023, in Dubai. The competition for the tournament is taking place in 3 cities of UAE, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. 6 teams have entered the field for the trophy of ILT 20, They played 34 matches.